NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Restaurant Week returns for its 10th year January 15-29.

According to a press release, multiple restaurants are participating in the event and will be offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options at the following price points:

  • Deluxe: $15 Breakfast, $15 Lunch, $30 Dinner
  • Premier: $15 Breakfast, $20 Lunch, $40 Dinner
  • Ultimate: $20 Breakfast, $25 Lunch, $50 Dinner

Below are the following restaurants that are taking part in Newport News Restaurant Week:

  • Circa 1918 Kitchen & Bar
  • Cove Tavern
  • Fin Seafood
  • Harpoon Larry’s Oyster Bar
  • Sage Kitchen at Anderson’s
  • Schlesinger’s Steakhouse
  • Smoke BBQ
  • Tucanos Brazilian Grill
  • Cabo Grill
  • Farmer’s Table of Newport News
  • Lormnava Afrik Cuisine
  • Steak & Tonic
  • Juan’s Mexican Cantina
  • Azzurri Italian Restaurant
  • Bonefish Grill
  • Burger Theory
  • Fairways BBQ & Grill
  • Midtown Eats
  • Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
  • Second Street Bistro
  • The Twisted Crab Seafood & Bar

This year, two contests will be held on Facebook to give people a chance to win one of the 20 $50 gift cards to a participating restaurant. For more details on the contest, visit the Newport News Facebook page.

For more information about Newport News Restaurant Week, click here.