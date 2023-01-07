NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Restaurant Week returns for its 10th year January 15-29.

According to a press release, multiple restaurants are participating in the event and will be offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options at the following price points:

Deluxe: $15 Breakfast, $15 Lunch, $30 Dinner

Premier: $15 Breakfast, $20 Lunch, $40 Dinner

Ultimate: $20 Breakfast, $25 Lunch, $50 Dinner

Below are the following restaurants that are taking part in Newport News Restaurant Week:

Circa 1918 Kitchen & Bar

Cove Tavern

Fin Seafood

Harpoon Larry’s Oyster Bar

Sage Kitchen at Anderson’s

Schlesinger’s Steakhouse

Smoke BBQ

Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Cabo Grill

Farmer’s Table of Newport News

Lormnava Afrik Cuisine

Steak & Tonic

Juan’s Mexican Cantina

Azzurri Italian Restaurant

Bonefish Grill

Burger Theory

Fairways BBQ & Grill

Midtown Eats

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

Second Street Bistro

The Twisted Crab Seafood & Bar

This year, two contests will be held on Facebook to give people a chance to win one of the 20 $50 gift cards to a participating restaurant. For more details on the contest, visit the Newport News Facebook page.

For more information about Newport News Restaurant Week, click here.