NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Restaurant Week returns for its 10th year January 15-29.
According to a press release, multiple restaurants are participating in the event and will be offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options at the following price points:
- Deluxe: $15 Breakfast, $15 Lunch, $30 Dinner
- Premier: $15 Breakfast, $20 Lunch, $40 Dinner
- Ultimate: $20 Breakfast, $25 Lunch, $50 Dinner
Below are the following restaurants that are taking part in Newport News Restaurant Week:
- Circa 1918 Kitchen & Bar
- Cove Tavern
- Fin Seafood
- Harpoon Larry’s Oyster Bar
- Sage Kitchen at Anderson’s
- Schlesinger’s Steakhouse
- Smoke BBQ
- Tucanos Brazilian Grill
- Cabo Grill
- Farmer’s Table of Newport News
- Lormnava Afrik Cuisine
- Steak & Tonic
- Juan’s Mexican Cantina
- Azzurri Italian Restaurant
- Bonefish Grill
- Burger Theory
- Fairways BBQ & Grill
- Midtown Eats
- Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
- Second Street Bistro
- The Twisted Crab Seafood & Bar
This year, two contests will be held on Facebook to give people a chance to win one of the 20 $50 gift cards to a participating restaurant. For more details on the contest, visit the Newport News Facebook page.
For more information about Newport News Restaurant Week, click here.