NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The 9th annual Newport News One City Marathon is set to return this weekend!

According to a press release, runners from across the U.S. and Canada participate in the weekend races, as well as take part in a wide range of celebrations and activities.

Below of the schedule for the Once City Marathon weekend:

Saturday, March 4

8 a.m.: Optima Half Maritime 5K in Newport News City Center

9 a.m.: Ferguson Nautical Mile Fun Run

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Family fun at Tradition Brewing Company

Sunday, March 5

7 a.m.: One City Marathon in Newport News Park

7 a.m.: BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon at Menchville High School

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: One City Celebration in the Yard District

Online registration for the races is now closed. In-person registration for the marathon, half marathon, and fun run is still available and can be done at the Holiday Inn on Mar. 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mar. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road Closures

Residents can expect multiple street closures and delays due to the One City Marathon weekend. To find the full list of closures, as well as information on runner & spectator parking and the shuttle schedule, click here.