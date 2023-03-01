NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The 9th annual Newport News One City Marathon is set to return this weekend!
According to a press release, runners from across the U.S. and Canada participate in the weekend races, as well as take part in a wide range of celebrations and activities.
Below of the schedule for the Once City Marathon weekend:
Saturday, March 4
- 8 a.m.: Optima Half Maritime 5K in Newport News City Center
- 9 a.m.: Ferguson Nautical Mile Fun Run
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Family fun at Tradition Brewing Company
Sunday, March 5
- 7 a.m.: One City Marathon in Newport News Park
- 7 a.m.: BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon at Menchville High School
- 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: One City Celebration in the Yard District
Online registration for the races is now closed. In-person registration for the marathon, half marathon, and fun run is still available and can be done at the Holiday Inn on Mar. 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mar. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Road Closures
Residents can expect multiple street closures and delays due to the One City Marathon weekend. To find the full list of closures, as well as information on runner & spectator parking and the shuttle schedule, click here.