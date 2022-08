NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Mayor McKinley Price is hosting Newport News’ 7th Annual Play Ball event Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The event will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at South Morrison Learning Center.

A photo booth, pitching, hit and run activities, dunk the mayor, DJ and more will all be apart of the fun at Play Ball.

Visit www.nnparksandrec.org or call (757) 926-1400 for more information.