NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News will have a free World Arts Celebration event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Victory Landing Park in The Yard District.

This event will include musical performances and dancing as well as visual art demonstrations, interactive education stations, workshops, food trucks, etc.

The lineup for performers are as follows:

Italian Opera by Denise Nicole Battle

Jazz by regional favorite Fortresses

A hybrid of deep house, jazz, and lounge music characterized by synths and wide percussive basslines by DJ J. Kirven

Steel Drum Vibes

Original music by Chris Jeter and the band

Interactive Polynesian dance with Tepua Hio Hio

Orion Redwolf and the Melted Crayons

Dance and music by Soka Tribe & Trio a Caribbean Carnival Experience

Newport News and The CAN Foundation will officially launch the Street Museum Project at the event, which is a city-wide series of iconic murals. Muralist Nico Cathcart will be on a lift near the event entrance at The Warwick Hotel painting a mural that highlights the history of the building while honoring the hotel’s history, residents and the building’s unique stories.