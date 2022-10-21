NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is hosting a Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 23rd Street.

The city is partnering with Provost Construction and WINDSdays to celebrate the expansion of the Yard District.

The block party will include live music from local band Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.

The block party will also have a variety of free activities, including corn hole, axe throwing, Jenga, and giant Connect 4.

Food and drink vendors will also have items for purchase. The dedication will be at 4 p.m., and Brasswind will perform throughout the evening. Free parking is available in parking lots along 23rd Street.