Newport News fitness coach featured on ‘Red Table Talk’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Fitness Coach and Influencer Robert “Brix” Glover is sharing his fitness journey on the popular Facebook talk show “Red Table Talk” with hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith and her daughter Willow Smith.

“So, a few months ago, their producers reached out to me via email and there was a series on interviews. Then last month, they gave me a call and told me to fly out the next day. It was short notice, but it was an amazing experience and I’m super grateful for the opportunity,” said Brix.

The Norfolk State alumni shared his transformative weight loss story along with five other people during the episode. In 2013, Brix weighed close to 350 pounds, and lived a lifestyle of overeating, and partying. After struggling with his weight for years, he decided to buckle down and lose 140 pounds.

“It was March 1, 2013. I remember it like it was yesterday. I had a breakthrough moment where I just decided to change everything about the way I existed,” he said.

Brix believes mindfulness and meditation gave him the ability to sustain his weight loss. Now, he uses those tools to help others achieve their weightless goals through his own fitness brand that offers coaching, personalized training, and nutrition plans.

Brix said he hopes his story will inspire others to change their mindset and work towards living a healthier lifestyle.

“That’s a big part of my mission. To use my life, my story, and to live by example. But yes, I definitely have seen these opportunities happening. It was an intention that I set for myself,” said Brix.

You can follow Brix and his fitness journey on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.