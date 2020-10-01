NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking to knock out your holiday shopping a little early, check out the Newport News Fall Festival Online Vendor Market on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4.

The annual festival was originally set to take place at Newport News Park. However, due to COVID-19, Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism decided an online vendor market would be a safe alternative.

“30 vendors will be participated this year, most of them selling handmade crafts. We have vendors selling handmade soaps and body lotions, quilts, jewelry. We even have one vendor selling flavored drink mixers to put on in non-alcoholic or alcoholic drinks,” said Renee Popernack, Promotions Manager of Newport News Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

Despite the festival moving online, Popernack still encourages residents to take advantage of all the outdoor amenities at Newport News Park.

“The park is almost 8,000 acres, so there’s plenty of space to social distance. There are 30 miles of walking and hiking trails. We have a campground with 188 spots, in addition to paddle boat and canoe rentals.”

For more link to the Newport News Fall Festival Online Vendor Market and to learn more about Newport News Park, visit www.nnparks.com.

