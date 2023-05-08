NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News is celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week May 7-13.

According to the City of Newport News, the annual event highlights the value that tourism has on the community and this years theme is “Where in Newport News Can You Find These Breakthrough Experiences”.

During the event, Newport News Tourism will be hosting multiple events, including a Familiarization Tour of Newport News and a Tourism Awards Luncheon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There will also be a community-wide contest that people can participate in. People who are 18 and older can enter the contest and has a chance to win gift cards to different Newport News restaurants, tickets to attractions in the area, or gift certificates to local businesses.

Those who would like to enter the contest can fill out the online form or submit a paper entry at the Newport News Visitor Center or the Tourism Office. The form will have people match eight experience to their Newport News locations.

The contest will run from May 7-24 and winners will be announced on May 31.

For more information about National Travel and Tourism Week, visit the events website.