Newport News announces return of photo contest, eligibility expanded

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News announced the return of their longtime photo contest on Wednesday afternoon. The contest first took place in 2008 but was on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

ZOOM in On Newport News 2021 kicked off on June 1 and will run until the end of October. This year’s contest will allow contestants as young as 12 to compete and eliminate the “professional” and “nonprofessional” categories. Instead, one $500 grand prize will be awarded.

The theme for this year’s content is “The Great Outdoors” allowing contestants to showcase life outdoors in Newport News. Contestants are encouraged to highlight activities such as camping, boating, fishing, or even a peaceful picnic at sunset.

Officials warn contestants to not submit selfies because they are not eligible. Instead, focus on images of places that are recognizable as “Newport News.”

Submitted images will be featured in Newport News Tourism publications and on the city’s tourism

website.

Contestants can submit up to five photos each, however, they cannot resubmit photos from previous contests.

Following judging by a panel of judges, a winner will be awarded. In addition to a winner, an honorable mention prize of two VIP Passports for four people to enjoy the attractions in Newport

News, valued at more than $100, will be awarded to the runner-up.

For more information and full list of details, visit Newport News’s website.