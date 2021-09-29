Newport News and Williamsburg to host Greek festivals this October

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- The City of Newport News and Williamsburg will host Greek festivals during the month of October.

The Newport News Greek Festival, sponsored by the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, will be held from Thursday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 23 inside the Hellenic Center. The festival will offer a variety of authentic Greek food, beverages and desserts with dine-in, carry out and online ordering options. The festival will also feature Greek dancing, music and vendors.

The festival is scheduled for the following dates and times:

October 21 | 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

October 22 | 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

October 23 | 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the festival, visit: https://www.newportnewsgreekfestival.org/

The Williamsburg Greek Festival will be held from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 at the St. Demetrios Orthodox Church. The festival will feature homecooked Greek cuisine as well as traditional Greek music dancing and vendors.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

For more information on the festival, visit: https://www.williamsburggreekfestival.com/