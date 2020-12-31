New Year’s Eve 2020 events across Hampton Roads

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, file photo, Joey Flores, of California, uses his cellphone as confetti falls during a New Year’s celebration in New York’s Times Square. New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest place on the planet Earth” on New Year’s Eve. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s time to bring 2020 to a close, and as we do, here is a list of safe ways to ring in the New Year.

While it is recommended the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or virtually with friends, if you head out, be sure to follow CDC and state guidelines. Wear your mask and stay six feet apart from people who are not part of your household.

Remember, Virginia’s “modified stay-at-home order” is in effect from midnight to 5 a.m. every day starting at 12:01 a.m. This excludes those going to work and other essential travel (buying food, getting medical attention, etc.)

Be sure to call ahead to find out restaurant hours and if a reservation is required.

NEWPORT NEWS

At the Virginia Living Museum on Thursday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., guests can celebrate 2021 with party hats and animal resolutions posted throughout the museum. As guests explore the museum, they can find all 21 animals with “resolutions” for the New Year.

For event details, click here.

NORFOLK

Hosted by Waterside District in Norfolk, don’t miss Norfolk’s safe and fun New Year’s Eve celebration. Pick the venue you want to celebrate in with five venues to choose from. Tickets start as low as $20 per person. Champagne toast at 9 p.m. for the New Year Celebration.

Guests will not be able to move about through all of Waterside District. Tickets are good only for the room selected. For prices and participating restaurants, click here.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Bowl in the New Year at Pinboy’s at the Beach on Laskin Road. The bowling NYE specials run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. or from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and include unlimited bowling, free shoe rental, a large pizza, popcorn, and a holiday toast.

For details, click here.

From noon until 10 p.m., The Shack on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach will be throwing an all-day event that includes “ringing in the new year every hour, on the hour, all around the world!” Each hour is a chance to ring in the New Year with a different country. Starting at noon by celebrating Thailand, into the evening with France and Ireland, closing out with Brazil.

For details, click here.