NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Some elves have been busy hiding tiny doors throughout Downtown Norfolk. It’s a magical new holiday feature in the city this season.

A holiday scavenger hunt has come to Norfolk as 100 tiny elf doors have been hidden in the downtown area.

Each elf door has been decorated for the holidays, and they can be found any place that elves may gather, including theaters, restaurants, and parks.

The fun continues to WinterFest on the Wisconsin, where 15 more doors can be found at Mistletoe Marina, a new experience tucked between Nauticus and the Half Moone Cruise Center that includes decorated boats, lights, and nightly shows. Each of the 15 elf doors hidden in the marina has a waterfront view, so keep your eye out for them!

The Norfolk Police Department has already joined in the hunt, and posted that they found a tiny blue elf door with a festive wreath on the door of the police chief’s office.

The doors will be up throughout the holiday season, and are unlit, so best to conduct your search during the day.

You can also take the fun a step further with the elf door discovery coloring sheet, which can be printed from here.