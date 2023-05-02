NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Grille has opened inside of Nauticus.

The Grille will be open during museum hours Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Norfolk Grille serves freshly made salads, sandwiches, gyros, burgers, pizzas and more along with a variety of to-go options.

“Serving downtown Norfolk for twelve years at the Wainwright and York Buildings and at the Pagoda; after a short absence, we are so excited to return to serve our many past and new customers,” said Ted Papafil, owner of The Norfolk Grille.

Admission to Nauticus is not required to visit The Norfolk Grille. To check out the menu or to order online, please click here.