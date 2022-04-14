NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk has a new male lion named Ansel, and two female lions are expected to join him soon.

The 5-year-old came from the Henry Vilas Zoo, in Madison, Wisconsin, and can now be seen by visitors after going through a routine quarantine.

He’s considered fully-grown at 450 pounds and has a “beautiful, full-bodied” mane.

“Not only are we excited to bring in this young family of lions, but we are also delighted at the prospect of having cubs in the near future which is crucial to the long-term survival of this species,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

The female lions, Asha and Kali, will turn 5 at the end of April. The zoo says all three lions were endorsed to be sent to the Virginia Zoo based on a breeding recommendation by the African Lion Species Survival Plan.

This all comes after the recent deaths of two of the zoo’s lions, Mramba and Emery. Its longtime matriarch lioness Zola died in May 2020.

The zoo says its also made improvements ahead of their arrival, including modifications to support “howdying,” the name for the slow introduction process for lions.

The zoo will host a house warming party for the new lions after the female lions become acclimated and more activities will be announced on social media.