New luxury motorcoach service will take you from Virginia Beach to Washington D.C.

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. (WAVY) — You’ll soon be able to travel to and from our nation’s capitol in style, thanks to a brand new service based right here in Hampton Roads.

Beginning on July 1, Rapid Overland Xpress, also known as ROX will provide a luxury motorcoach service from the Westin Town Center in Virginia Beach to Pentagon City in D.C.



ROX founder, Jeff McWaters calls this new service “travel-reimagined.”

He says it’s perfect for anyone to ride, but especially for people doing business in D.C. or people looking to come to the beach.



The motorcoach has service attendants on board, complimentary meals and snacks from Hampton Roads gourmet favorite TASTE, WiFi, streaming entertainment and more.



ROX service was originally slated to launch in mid-April, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the new service’s start date.



McWaters says they never imagined launching the service in the middle of a pandemic, but said they’re taking all the measures necessary to keep people safe.

“We have added a lot of things that we didn’t know about 2-3 months ago,” he said. “All of our associates on the motorcoach will be wearing masks when appropriate. We’ll have hand sanitizer when you board the coach and offer masks.”



McWaters says they are using foggers and UV lights to clean the motorcoach. He also said they will seat people 6 feet apart.

Tickets are $126 one way and $116 with a military ID. The ticket price includes meals, snacks, beverages, internet and streaming entertainment.



For more details on how to book a reservation, click here.

