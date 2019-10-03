Popular women’s boutique in Richmond, ‘Mod&Soul’, coming to Selden Market

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular Richmond boutique is opening its second brick-and-mortar location in Selden Market this fall.

According to a press release from Selden Market, the women’s boutique will open on Nov. 15.

Mod & Soul started as an online boutique in 2015 before opening its first storefront in the Downtown Arts District of Richmond.

The store carries hand-picked effortless chic and bohemian fashion items, along with locally-made jewelry, accessories and handmade gifts.

It was named “Best Women’s Boutique” by Richmond Magazine and is owned by Jasmina Zulic, who will serve as a mentor for the smaller retailers in Selden Market.

“I immediately knew Selden Market was the type of creative community that I wanted to be a part of as my business grows,” said Zulic in the press release.

“Jasmina’s style, energy and products are an excellent match for Selden Market,” said Careyann Weinberg, Selden Market director. “Mod & Soul will easily fill the void of a much-needed womenswear boutique in Downtown Norfolk, with pieces perfect for young professionals, students and moms alike.”

Learn more about Selden Market here.