Freddy’s is opening a new location in Chesapeake (Courtesy of Freddy’s)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is set to open another location in Hampton Roads.

According to a press release, the chain will be opening on Feb. 2 at 721 N Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake. This will be the third location to open in Hampton Roads, with one located in Virginia Beach on Lynnhaven Parkway and the other located in Hampton on W Mercury Blvd.

The location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant seats 96 guests and will have additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru services and mobile ordering through Freddy’s app and website are also available.