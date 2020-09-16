New Beech Grove Baptist church invites families to Friday movie night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — New Beech Grove Baptist Church is inviting the community to come out for a movie night on Friday, September 18.

They plan to start the showing of “Phineas and Ferb: The Movie” at 7:30 p.m.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

The church, located at 361 Beechmont Drive, will have concessions available for purchase.

