NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Arts Festival is adding new artists to its 2023 season.

The new artists will join the 2023 Virginia Arts Festival roster of extraordinary performers including the electrifying Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Van Cliburn Gold Medal-awarded pianist Olga Kern, Motown icon Smokey Robinson, banjo master Béla Fleck, Grammy Award-winning mandolinist Chris Thile.

New artists and events include:

Sierra Hull

May 18

Perry Pavilion, Norfolk

From her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 10 to performances at Carnegie Hall and across the U.S., this astonishingly gifted singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has become one of the leading lights in American roots music. Hull will perform in the Festival’s Perry Pavilion, a unique outdoor venue in the heart of Norfolk’s arts district. Co-presented with North Shore Point Downtown.

Bria Skonberg

June 9

Perry Pavilion, Norfolk

This gifted young trumpeter and singer-songwriter has taken the music world by storm. “A mature, versatile musician who sings and plays with confidence in any style she wants, from country to modern jazz” (AllAboutJazz.com), Skonberg has won a passionate following among critics and audiences alike. Discover the six-time Downbeat Rising Star!

Alisa Amador

June 10

Robin Hixon Theater, Clay and Jay Barr Education Center, Norfolk

NPR 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner’s soulful singing, poetically incisive lyrics and syncopated rhythms from Latin America have drawn rave reviews like this one from The Washington Post: “Her voice sounded beautifully delicate, her riffs smooth like a glass ball you’re scared to break. The audience was elated, giving out audible gasps and whoops.”

A Musical Tribute to Luther Vandross

Norfolk State University Theatre Company

Athony M. Stockard, Producing Artistic Director

Saturday, June 17

Historic Attucks Theatre, Norfolk

A shining example of the Festival’s ongoing collaborations with area performing arts organizations, this show partners with the award-winning Norfolk State University Theatre Company to showcase the music of 8-time Grammy Award-winning soul icon Luther Vandross. Also just announced: The complete lineup for the Festival’s popular outdoor summer music event, Williamsburg Live, on the Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

Historic Attucks Theatre, Norfolk A shining example of the Festival’s ongoing collaborations with area performing arts organizations, this show partners with the award-winning Norfolk State University Theatre Company to showcase the music of 8-time Grammy Award-winning soul icon Luther Vandross.

The Wood Brothers

with special guest Shovels & Rope

Friday, June 16

Dubbed the “masters of soulful folk” by Paste magazine, this Grammy-nominated trio is comprised of brothers Chris and Oliver Wood—both veterans of the Americana scene—and Jano Rix. Fan favorites at festivals and concert venues across the U.S., the Wood Brothers have earned a passionate following for their impressive musicianship, gritty, soulful style and good-time vibe. This Friday evening performance opens with another fan favorite, the South Carolina-based husband-and-wife Folk duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst: Shovels & Rope.

Kenny Loggins

with special guest Yacht Rock Revue

Saturday, June 17

Kenny Loggins’ remarkable career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys, with pop hits like This Is It, Whenever I Call You Friend, Heart to Heart and more. He’s had smash hits on Hollywood’s favorite soundtracks, creating pulse-pounding anthems like Danger Zone (Top Gun), I’m Alright (Caddyshack), and Footloose…and now to what he’s calling his farewell tour. The evening begins with openers Yacht Rock Revue, ready to rev the audience up for a popped-collar, dancing good time.

Keb’ Mo’

Sunday, June 18

Bluesman, musical adventurer, and five-time Grammy winner Keb’ Mo’ has performed for millions of fans on TV and film, including The West Wing and Sesame Street. Rooted in the blues, Mo’s music slips and slides away from classification, mixing classic blues with country, pop, soul, R&B, and Americana, all delivered with an easygoing growl that draws the listener in.

To see the complete Virginia Arts Festival calendar of performances, for more information, and to order tickets, vafest.org.