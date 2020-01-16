New ALDI grocery store opens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A new grocery store officially opened in Norfolk Thursday.

A grand opening celebration was held at the new ALDI on West 21st Street in the Ghent section of the city.

The location is where an old Farm Fresh used to be.

During the grand opening, customers have the opportunity to win gift cards, eco-friendly bags and sample products. Shoppers also can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

There are several Aldi stores across Hampton Roads and this is the second location in Norfolk; the other one is on N. Military Hwy.

