NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Ahead of Small Business Saturday, there are new additions to Selden Market in Downtown Norfolk.

They are open just in time for the holidays, an important time for locally owned businesses.

“Small Business Saturday is really important because you really see where your dollars go,” said Careyann Weinberg, Director of Selden Market. “Those dollars that you spend in small businesses in your community, go to their employees, the family.”

Opening just in the last few weeks, Amale Tre Focacceria and LNK are two new additions to the mix of locally owned businesses within the marketspace in Downtown Norfolk.

LNK is one of those new additions, the shop is a boutique with a mix of vintage items, accessories and other goods.

“I don’t think people realize the in-depth importance of shopping small,” said LNK co-owner Lissette Rodriquez.

She says when you buy from them, you are helping them with their family, putting food on their table.

Amale Tre Focacceria is not new to Hampton Roads, but is new to the market. They moved in less than one month ago on Nov. 3.

“It’s very important. For small businesses, it’s very important locals support us,” said co-owner Gabriele Pianezze.

It’s a family business. Together, Gabriele and Nicole Pianezze run the shop.

Pianezze said before moving into Downtown Norfolk, they ran the business as a food truck. Prior to that Pianezze owned restaurants in Hampton Roads.

Now, they offer various types of focaccia, homemade pasta, sauce, meatballs and more. They are also working to expand their meals to-go. So far, they offer eggplant parmigiana and lasagna.

The sales the businesses bring in during the holidays is crucial.

“The money that they bring in from Small Business Saturday and this holiday season through the end of the year really helps support them through the rest of the upcoming year,” said Weinberg.

Applications are open for new storefront businesses to open in the beginning of 2024.

“If there are any small businesses that either want to expand their current operations,” said Weinberg. “Also, we’re looking for new and emerging businesses who are ready to break into the brick and mortar market.”

They are also looking for mentor businesses and anchor shops that can offer support.

To find out more information about Selden Market, visit seldenmarket.com.