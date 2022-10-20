NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 7th Annual NEON Festival kicks off in Downtown Norfolk Thursday.

According to a press release, this free two-night festival will take place on October 20 at the Chrysler Museum of Art campus and on October 21 around The Plot and businesses on Granby Street.

Visitors will get the chance to experience the NEON District through art exhibits, performances, mural tours and more.

Here are some highlights of this years festival:

Glass After Dark

Spirits at the Opera

Three new murals

Dynamic exhibition opening

The Plot Beer Garden

Glass Wheel Beer Garden

Public art tours

Pop-up art galleries and musical acts

Additional Programming

For the full NEON Festival schedule, click here.