NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 7th Annual NEON Festival kicks off in Downtown Norfolk Thursday.
According to a press release, this free two-night festival will take place on October 20 at the Chrysler Museum of Art campus and on October 21 around The Plot and businesses on Granby Street.
Visitors will get the chance to experience the NEON District through art exhibits, performances, mural tours and more.
Here are some highlights of this years festival:
- Glass After Dark
- Spirits at the Opera
- Three new murals
- Dynamic exhibition opening
- The Plot Beer Garden
- Glass Wheel Beer Garden
- Public art tours
- Pop-up art galleries and musical acts
- Additional Programming
For the full NEON Festival schedule, click here.