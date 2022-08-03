The NEON Festival will take place October 20 and 21. (Photo Credit: Downtown Norfolk Council)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The NEON District Festival committee is now accepting submissions from artists and performers for their seventh annual NEON Festival.

According to a press release, The NEON Festival will take place on October 20 and 21 and has multiple stages and venues available on both nights that artists and performers can take advantage of. Applications are available now until August 19 and applications can be submitted here.

Applicants will be notified of the invitation to participate by August 29.

The NEON Festival will take place October 20 and 21. (Photo Credit: Downtown Norfolk Council)

The NEON Festival will take place October 20 and 21. (Photo Credit: Downtown Norfolk Council)

The NEON District Festival has been around since 2015 and is put on to celebrate and encourage visitors to explore Norfolk’s first official art district. Since its inaugural year, the festival has attracted over 4,000 visitors and has given hundreds of artists and performers the chance to showcase their art.

The 2022 NEON Festival will also include:

Three new murals

Glass After Dark at the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio and the Museum

Dynamic exhibition opening at d’Art Center with refreshments, make & take, art for sale and a DJ

The Plot Beer Garden and main stage entertainment from local community groups

Public art tours led by Norfolk Tour Company

Pop-up art galleries in NEON District businesses and venues

Programming from multiple companies

For more information about the festivals open call, email info@neonnfk.com