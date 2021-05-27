NEON District walking tour

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Join tour guide and local history buff Joshua Weinstein of Norfolk Tour Company for an evening in the NEON District.

The free walking tour will highlight the neighborhood’s public art with local businesses and events to bring you the best NEON has to offer in arts, culture and entertainment.

“Of course, the public art is the anchor that revitalized the neighborhood, but with that you have a slew of businesses that have arrived in the last few years. For instance, Push Comedy Theatre, commune, Zeke’s Beans, and Bowls, and Hummingbird Macaroons. You also have Jhene’s and Culture, two-night clubs in the area. Of course, you have the Harrison Opera House and Chrysler Museum,”

The tour is this Friday from 6-7 p.m., beginning at The Plot. No registrations or fees required.