NEON District walking tour

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Join tour guide and local history buff Joshua Weinstein of Norfolk Tour Company for an evening in the NEON District.

The free walking tour will highlight the neighborhood’s public art with local businesses and events to bring you the best NEON has to offer in arts, culture and entertainment.

“Of course, the public art is the anchor that revitalized the neighborhood, but with that you have a slew of businesses that have arrived in the last few years. For instance, Push Comedy Theatre, commune, Zeke’s Beans, and Bowls, and Hummingbird Macaroons. You also have Jhene’s and Culture, two-night clubs in the area. Of course, you have the Harrison Opera House and Chrysler Museum,”

The tour is this Friday from 6-7 p.m., beginning at The Plot. No registrations or fees required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10