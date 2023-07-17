NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The NEON District is calling all artists!

Applications are open for an artist or artists to enter a chance to complete one large-scale mural at the corner of Granby Street and Brambleton Avenue. The mural will be completed prior to this year’s NEON Festival, which is scheduled for October 19 and 20.

The wall for the mural is located at 707 Granby Street. Previously, the wall displayed an original artwork “NFK Arts” by Elliott Addesso. Due to wear and tear as well as safety concerns, the district said it had to be decommissioned.

The owner and NEON Public Art Committee are looking for design submissions that will use prior NEON works as inspiration. In August, the selected artist(s) will be announced. Work on the mural will be completed by September.

Applications are open until Sunday, July 23 at 11:59 p.m. To submit an application, and view the guidelines, click here. The NEON District encourages all artists to apply and notes the application fee can be waived for artists in need.