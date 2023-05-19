ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s all about the spuds this weekend in Elizabeth City, as the North Carolina Potato Festival celebrates one of the biggest crops in Northeast Carolina.

It 2023 festival runs from May 19-21 in downtown, with food, rides, lots of live music and more.

The festivities kick off Friday with an opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at Mariners’ Wharf Park, with entertainment at the main stage through 10:30 p.m. Friday’s performers include the Pasquotank High Jazz Band (5:45 p.m.), Lucius B and the Blues Crew (7 p.m.) and Bobby Plough (8 p.m.) Music goes through the day and into the night on Saturday, and continues on Sunday.

Other events include a potato peeling contest at 10 a.m. Saturday, a Little Miss Tater Tot pageant also at 10 a.m. Saturday and cornhole tournaments from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There’s also free French fries on Saturday from 10 a.m. until they’re gone.

You can see the full performance schedule and read more about the event on its website.