NBA star hosts basketball camp and community day in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth native and NBA player, Dorian Finney-Smith, is set to return to his hometown for his annual basketball camp.

Finney-Smith, a forward with the Dallas Mavericks, is hosting the Finney Family First Foundation 5th Annual Camp and Community Day on August 14.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the 3 vs. 3 basketball game from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Churchland High School on Cedar Lane.

Kids ages 7-13 are eligible to participate in the basketball camp. They will receive a camp t-shirt, as well as free breakfast and lunch.

All attendees must have a completed medical waiver.

The 3 vs. 3 basketball requires a team entry fee of $150 and is for people ages 18 and older. The winning team is eligible for a $5,000 prize.

Registration is now open.