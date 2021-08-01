NBA star hosts basketball camp and community day in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth native and NBA player, Dorian Finney-Smith, is set to return to his hometown for his annual basketball camp.
Finney-Smith, a forward with the Dallas Mavericks, is hosting the Finney Family First Foundation 5th Annual Camp and Community Day on August 14.
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the 3 vs. 3 basketball game from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Churchland High School on Cedar Lane.
Kids ages 7-13 are eligible to participate in the basketball camp. They will receive a camp t-shirt, as well as free breakfast and lunch.
All attendees must have a completed medical waiver.
The 3 vs. 3 basketball requires a team entry fee of $150 and is for people ages 18 and older. The winning team is eligible for a $5,000 prize.
Registration is now open.
