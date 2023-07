NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Finney Family First Foundation will hold its Seventh Annual Free Basketball Camp this August.

Portsmouth native and NBA player, Dorian Finney-Smith sponsors the camp as a way to give back to the community.

It takes place Aug. 5 at Norfolk State University from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group accepted 300 campers from age 7 to 13.

Slots filled up quickly and the camp is no longer accepting registration.