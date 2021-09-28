Navy SEAL benefit oyster roast on Eastern Shore will have country duo Brothers Osborne

TWIN LAKES, WI – JULY 20: John Osborne and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform during Country Thunder – Day 2 on July 20, 2018 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — 7-time Grammy-nominated country duo Brothers Osborne will perform at the Island House Restaurant’s 10th annual oyster roast to benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Woodlands Farm in Northampton County.

Event promoter Blake Johnson told WESR radio that all of the proceeds will go toward the foundation, established in 2000 to provide support for the Naval Special Warfare community.

Johnson says 2,000 tickets are available (1,650 for the general public) and if all tickets are sold about $250,000 total will be donated. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at the restaurant in Wachapreague and sales will continue through the weekend there to give locals the first opportunity to get tickets..

Johnson says they’re very excited for the event, and lots of things had to fall into place for this to happen. The band happened to have the weekend off and a family paid for them to perform.

Brothers Osborne, which consists of brothers T.J. and John Osborne, are no strangers to the Eastern Shore. They grew across the Chesapeake Bay in Deale, Maryland, near Annapolis. They’re best known for songs “It Ain’t My Fault,” and “Stay A Little Longer.”

T.J., the group’s lead vocalist, made headlines earlier this year after coming out as gay in an interview with Time.