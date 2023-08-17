VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Air Station, or NAS, Oceana celebrated its 80th anniversary today with an historic fly-in.

The event occurred on NAS Oceana’s flight line, where service members and their families attended.

“We’re here today to honor our past and celebrate our bright future, which is represented right here, in the many faces I see in this crowd,” said NAS Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi, during the event. “We have some of the most dedicated Sailors, Marines and civilians that you will ever meet. Together, we make up Team Oceana, and we are proud to enable the warfighter and their families.”

Courtesy: NAS Oceana Courtesy: NAS Oceana Courtesy: NAS Oceana Courtesy: NAS Oceana Courtesy: NAS Oceana

On Aug. 17, 1943, the installation was officially commissioned as a Naval Auxiliary Air Station during World War II. Since then, NAS Oceana became the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base, with over 70 commands, including 16 squadrons that fly the F/A-18 Super Hornet, and one squadron that flies the C-40A Clipper.

“We’re proud to be here today to support the team from NAS Oceana as they celebrate 80 years since the base’s commissioning,” said Military Aviation Museum Director Keegan Chetwynd. “Just like the historic aircraft we’re flying today, NAS Oceana is truly part of the fabric of Virginia Beach’s history.”

The Military Aviation Museum supported the event with two historic aircraft, the FM-2 Wildcat and the N2S Stearman. The Stearman was built in 1941 and is the oldest aircraft still flying today.