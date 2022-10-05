NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The region’s newest holiday celebration, WinterFest on the Wisconsin, returns next month.

According to a press release, WinterFest on the Wisconsin runs from November 9 to January 1, 2023 and is open Wednesday through Sunday. The display will also be open on select Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the holiday season.

Visitors will be able to go aboard the Battleship Wisconsin and explore the nine light trails and all-new interior spaces.

New this season, the ship’s wardroom will also be transformed into a magical Santa experience where visitors can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with Santa.

Also new this year, guests can take advantage of the new Mistletoe Marina which will feature thousand of lights, decorated boats, live entertainment and interactive fun.

Tickets for WinterFest on the Wisconsin are on sale now and can be purchased here.