Nauticus to reopen on 4th of July weekend with new battleship programming, curated adventures, waterfront restaurant

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus will introduce an entirely new visitor experience when it re-opens to the public on Friday, July 3.

The spacious, outdoor decks of the Battleship Wisconsin will take center stage when it reopens.

From stem to stern, the vessel will come to life through educational programming, historical interpretation, and family fun. Guests will also have a chance to view the ship’s famous Wardroom and the newly interpreted Officer’s Country area.

At nearly three football fields long, the Battleship Wisconsin offers ample space for visitors to socially distance. Each small group adventure is designed to accommodate an average of five to six guests.



Nauticus also has designed a new series of “small group” adventures for families. For the first time ever, guests will be able to take a sailboat cruise on the Elizabeth River, climb high atop the battleship for an awesome panoramic view, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the museum’s aquarium.



Nauticus members will get a sneak peek of the new programming with a VIP member opening scheduled for Thursday, July 2.

Beginning July 3, Nauticus will offer a “battleship only” ticket – its museum exhibits will not be open to the public

Hours, Tickets and Pricing:

Nauticus’ Battleship Wisconsin experience will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10AM to 5PM, and on Sunday from Noon until 5PM.

Nauticus’ Battleship Wisconsin experience will cost $11 for adults (ages 13 and up), and $9 for children (ages 4-12) plus tax. Admission is free for children ages 3 and under. No discounts will be offered at this time.

Advanced, online tickets will be required for all guests and members. Reservations and ticket sales may be made beginning Monday, June 29, and can be secured up to two weeks in advance.

New “Small Group” Adventures:

Tickets for Nauticus’ new “small group” adventures are available for purchase (with admission) online and based on availability.

Top of the World Battleship Tour – Explore the ship’s uppermost exterior command centers and enjoy the best view of Norfolk’s skyline. Limited to 9 people per tour. $10 per adult or child.

– Explore the ship’s uppermost exterior command centers and enjoy the best view of Norfolk’s skyline. Limited to 9 people per tour. $10 per adult or child. Underwater Robotics Family Workshop – Take control of your own Seabot and test your skills as you navigate it through our underwater challenge course. Limited to 6 people per group. $30 per group.

– Take control of your own Seabot and test your skills as you navigate it through our underwater challenge course. Limited to 6 people per group. $30 per group. Sail Away Boat Excursion – A licensed sailboat instructor will educate you on the basics of sailing and maritime navigation as your family catches the wind aboard a classic, Harbor 20 Sailboat! $50 per boat for up to 4 people.

– A licensed sailboat instructor will educate you on the basics of sailing and maritime navigation as your family catches the wind aboard a classic, Harbor 20 Sailboat! $50 per boat for up to 4 people. Behind-the-Scenes Aquarium Tour – Come face-to-face with real sharks and get a peek behind the glass as we care for our fish and sea creatures. Limited to 5 people per tour. $40 per tour.

The New Big Wisky Porch:

The Big Wisky Porch, Nauticus’ new casual dining experience, is located on the museum’s front deck overlooking the Elizabeth River and the Half Moone Marina. The restaurant is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nauticus admission is not required to enjoy the Big Wisky Porch.

