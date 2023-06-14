NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Father knows the best deals and Nauticus has one of them!

Nauticus is celebrating Father’s Day Weekend with a discounted admission of $5 per person when purchased online in advance and $10 on the day of. As always, Nauticus members are free.

The experience includes the grand opening of Aquaticus, the second exhibit gallery to open as a part of its $21.5 million comprehensive redesign.

Aquaticus, a 2,800-square-foot gallery space, allows for guests to undergo a fictionalized journey under the sea. Guests can spin a ship’s wheel to activate a “submerged” disco ball as thousands of silver bubbles rise toward the surface.

Nauticus also offers the opportunity to come aboard The Battleship Wisconsin. It provides the chance to hit a biodegradable golf ball off the fantail. This will be available to visitors during select times throughout the weekend.

To purchase tickets for Nauticus, click here.