NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nauticus is set to host Women in STEM Day on Mar. 25.
According to a press release, the event will take place inside Nauticus and on Battleship Wisconsin and will have a variety of STEM-based activities, crafts, and programs.
On the day of the event, Nauticus will be offering a $7.57 reduced general admission for visitors.
On Women in STEM Day, visitors will be able to take part in the following:
- Discover geometry with tangrams
- Small-scale fossil dig
- Make your own lava lamp
- Program your own suncatcher keychain
- Build your own telescope out of recycled materials
- Learn more about “Inspiring the Next Generation of Military Women in STEM” by Commander Angela Francis
