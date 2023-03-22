NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nauticus is set to host Women in STEM Day on Mar. 25.

According to a press release, the event will take place inside Nauticus and on Battleship Wisconsin and will have a variety of STEM-based activities, crafts, and programs.

On the day of the event, Nauticus will be offering a $7.57 reduced general admission for visitors.

Nauticus hosts Women in STEM Day on Mar. 25 (Photo Courtesy: Nauticus) Nauticus hosts Women in STEM Day on Mar. 25 (Photo Courtesy: Nauticus)

On Women in STEM Day, visitors will be able to take part in the following:

Discover geometry with tangrams

Small-scale fossil dig

Make your own lava lamp

Program your own suncatcher keychain

Build your own telescope out of recycled materials

Learn more about “Inspiring the Next Generation of Military Women in STEM” by Commander Angela Francis

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.