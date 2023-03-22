NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nauticus is set to host Women in STEM Day on Mar. 25.

According to a press release, the event will take place inside Nauticus and on Battleship Wisconsin and will have a variety of STEM-based activities, crafts, and programs.

On the day of the event, Nauticus will be offering a $7.57 reduced general admission for visitors.

Nauticus hosts Women in STEM Day on Mar. 25 (Photo Courtesy: Nauticus)
Nauticus hosts Women in STEM Day on Mar. 25 (Photo Courtesy: Nauticus)

On Women in STEM Day, visitors will be able to take part in the following:

  • Discover geometry with tangrams
  • Small-scale fossil dig
  • Make your own lava lamp
  • Program your own suncatcher keychain
  • Build your own telescope out of recycled materials
  • Learn more about “Inspiring the Next Generation of Military Women in STEM” by Commander Angela Francis

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.