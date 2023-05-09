NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nauticus is continuing its after dark events with Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling on May 18.

The event will give guests the time to explore Nauticus’ new gallery, Norfolk In Time, while enjoying live music, drinks, food and more.

The new Norfolk In Time exhibit opened on May 6 and includes an interactive chandelier that canopies over the top to show how one person can create a ripple effect of change in their community. Learn more about the new exhibit by visiting Nauticus’ website.

Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for Nauticus members and $12 for non-members, and can be purchased online.