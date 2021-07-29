Nauticus to hold Shark Awareness Day events on Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Nauticus are inviting the public to visit the museum on July 31 for a daylong event featuring shark-themed programming and activities.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will give attendees the opportunity to explore and learn about sharks through special programming and activities. In addition, White-spotted Bamboo Sharks and Epaulette Sharks will be treating guests.

Event organizers say there will be several events and special programs, including:

Shark Tracking – Track white sharks in the Atlantic Ocean and beyond on Nauticus’ Science on a Sphere interactive exhibit

Shark Anatomy – Discover all the shark superpowers inside and out that make them totally jawsome and unique fish

Teeth Dig – Polish your paleontology skills by searching for ancient shark teeth

Shark Trivia – Gather your fintastic friends and family and test your shark IQ in this shark-themed trivia game

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.