Nauticus to hold Shark Awareness Day events on Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Nauticus are inviting the public to visit the museum on July 31 for a daylong event featuring shark-themed programming and activities.
The event, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will give attendees the opportunity to explore and learn about sharks through special programming and activities. In addition, White-spotted Bamboo Sharks and Epaulette Sharks will be treating guests.
Event organizers say there will be several events and special programs, including:
- Shark Tracking – Track white sharks in the Atlantic Ocean and beyond on Nauticus’ Science on a Sphere interactive exhibit
- Shark Anatomy – Discover all the shark superpowers inside and out that make them totally jawsome and unique fish
- Teeth Dig – Polish your paleontology skills by searching for ancient shark teeth
- Shark Trivia – Gather your fintastic friends and family and test your shark IQ in this shark-themed trivia game
For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.