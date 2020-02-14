Nauticus to celebrate African American scientists and ‘Afrofuturism’ in Black History Month event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – “Afrofuturism” is the theme for Nauticus’ Black History Month celebration on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The definition of Afrofuturism is the merging of black history and culture with science fiction, technology, and art. It is a concept that was coined by Mark Dery in 1993 and exemplified in movies such as “Black Panther” and “The Wiz.”

The maritime museum will offer a variety of STEAM-based activities, crafts, and programs in the Afrofuturism theme inside of the Battleship Wisconsin. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Visitors will be able to explore an Afrofuturism Gallery displaying examples of the genre, attend a sci-fi theater, participate in a black scientist/inventors scavenger hunt, make themed comics and crafts, watch and experience cool science experiments, and help build an Afrofuturism Community Art Piece.

In addition, scavenger hunt participants can enter into a raffle to win creative writing kits and children’s books about African American scientists.

Saturday’s rundown of events is as followed:

11:30 a.m. Aquaria, highlighting Marine Biologist Joan Murrell Owens

Admission to Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin on Feb. 29 is $7.57 (plus tax).

For more information on the event, visit Nauticus.org.