Nauticus serves free ice cream with admission at the Big Wisky on Wednesdays

Beat the Heat with free ice cream at the Nauticus (Photo courtesy: Nauticus)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus has a plan to help families “Beat the Heat” during the summer days of August.

For the entire month, the Big Wisky Porch restaurant will serve up a free scoop of hand-dipped ice cream to each child that visits Nauticus on Wednesdays with proof of admission. One scoop per kid ages 15 and younger will be served.

Remaining dates include August 12, August 19, and August 26 and the offer is valid from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Nauticus operating hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“Our goal is to create a true Americana experience this summer,” said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen E. Kirkland. “Touring the nation’s last battleship and then cooling off with a scoop of ice cream on our outdoor front porch just seemed perfect.”

Nauticus’ new outdoor restaurant, the Big Wisky Porch, overlooks the Elizabeth River and has become a popular downtown spot for lunch, drinks, or dinner. The restaurant also serves a variety of flavors of Hershey’s ice cream.

Admission to the Nauticus Battleship Experience starts at $9 per child and $11 per adult. There are new small group add-on adventures including a Sail Away Boat Excursion, Behind the Scenes Aquarium Tour, and more start at $10 per person.

For more information, click here.

Beat the Heat with free ice cream at the Nauticus (Photo courtesy: Nauticus)

Beat the Heat with free ice cream at the Nauticus (Photo courtesy: Nauticus)

Latest News