Nauticus offering discount to all students, families this Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For its annual “Homeschool Day,” Nauticus is offering discounted admission.

The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 13., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to support families, students, and teachers who have persevered throughout the recent school year.

“Nauticus is all about engaging, interactive education,” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “We’re reducing our admission, swinging open our doors, and inviting the community to come join us for a really special day.”

Special “STEM to Stern” programs will focus on science, technology, engineering and math in the maritime world, and admission includes access to Nauticus’ newest exhibition, Planet or Plastic? which will be making its debut at U.S. museums.

“Go Green for Valentine’s Day” is another featured program where visitors can discover green alternative gifts for the upcoming holiday. Families can create their own cards or art using upcycled paper and learn how to choose bouquets of local wildflowers instead of roses.



In addition, the first 50 visitors will receive a reusable drawstring bag with special discounts to the museum café and gift shop.

Special pricing is $12/adult and $10/child plus tax. Licensed VA and NC teachers receive free single admission.



Visit www.nauticus.org for more information and to reserve tickets online.