NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nauticus announced Thursday that it will be launching its “Nauticus After Dark” event series on March 23.
According to a press release, the evening event series is for adults 21+ and each event will showcase a different theme. Guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment, activities, games, and more.
The event being held on March 23 will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature their new exhibit, Game Changers: The Art and Science of Video Games. Below are some of the activities the event will offer:
- After-hours access to the Game Changers exhibit
- Retro Video Games
- DJ, Karaoke, and Photobooth
- Xbox and PlayStation Gaming Zone
- Booze and Tasty Bytes (will be available for purchase)
- Mocktails and hydration station by Crunchy Hydration
- Caricature artist
- Science experiments
Tickets will be $5 for Nauticus members and $12 for all other visitors when you purchase them online. Tickets will be sold for $15 at the door.