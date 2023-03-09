NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nauticus announced Thursday that it will be launching its “Nauticus After Dark” event series on March 23.

According to a press release, the evening event series is for adults 21+ and each event will showcase a different theme. Guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment, activities, games, and more.

Photo Courtesy: Nauticus Photo Courtesy: Nauticus Photo Courtesy: Nauticus

The event being held on March 23 will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature their new exhibit, Game Changers: The Art and Science of Video Games. Below are some of the activities the event will offer:

After-hours access to the Game Changers exhibit

Retro Video Games

DJ, Karaoke, and Photobooth

Xbox and PlayStation Gaming Zone

Booze and Tasty Bytes (will be available for purchase)

Mocktails and hydration station by Crunchy Hydration

Caricature artist

Science experiments

Tickets will be $5 for Nauticus members and $12 for all other visitors when you purchase them online. Tickets will be sold for $15 at the door.