NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus’ downtown cruise ship pier is scheduled to transform into an event space for the second annual SailFest on Sept. 23.

Nauticus is a discovery center located along the waterfront in downtown, Norfolk. The event will include a driving range with biodegradable golf balls, live music, sailboat racing and local vendors. Local food trucks such as Hades Wood Fired Pizza and Hangry’s will be available, as well as local favorites, Waters Edge Winery, Elation Brewing and Neptune’s Fury Coffee Co.

Ticket prices increase on Sept. 18, according to a news release.

“This is a unique, fun celebration for our community,” said Director of Development & Marketing, Rehn West, in a release. “But our guests definitely know they’re supporting a program that makes a real difference in the lives of Hampton Roads students.”