NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus is hosting its first SailFest fundraiser in September to contribute towards STEM and leadership programs for children in the community.

The fundraiser will have a sailboat race, awards ceremony and pier party with local food and drinks.

When: Sept. 24, 2022 | 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Nauticus & Battleship Wisconsin | One Waterside Drive, Norfolk VA 23510

Cofer Cup | 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Race other teams along the Elizabeth River on Nauticus’s fleet of Harbor 20 sailboats. Teams can be up to four people and registration is required. The race will be followed by an awards ceremony.

Pier Party | 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Local beer, wine, food trucks, music and more will be featured at the party. Ticket purchase is required, which includes two drink tickets (beer/wine) and one food truck item. Additional food/drink tickets are available for purchase.

Tickets are $55 now and $65 after Sept. 1.

A corporate challenge also is available for sponsors and their staff/clients to race from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets and find more fundraiser info, here.