NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — NashFest 757 Music and Food Festival returns to Norfolk with plenty of music, line dancing, barbecue, hot chicken, craft beer and whiskey.

The one-day celebration of Nashville culture take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

Country music star, Tyler Braden headlines the musical lineup and will be joined by singer and songwriter Logan Crosby, Nashville recording artist Kassi Ashton, and Hampton Roads’ very own Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons.

Foodies will appreciate authentic dining experience as local restaurants, food trucks, and chefs put a regional spin on Nashville-inspired cuisine. Craft beer connoisseurs and whiskey aficionados will enjoy the spirits tasting experience.

Additional entertainment includes line dancing lessons, neon sign exhibits, authentic shopping and apparel, guitar displays, Nashville-inspired selfie stations and more.

The free festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. For more information about the event visit bit.ly/NashFest23.