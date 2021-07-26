‘Music, Mullets & Motorsports’: Suffolk Peanut Fest returns with 80’s theme

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Peanut Fest is coming back for its 43rd year.

The event is slated for Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Suffolk Executive Airport. This year’s theme is “Music, Mullets & Motorsports ~ A Totally 80’s Vibe!”

General admission is $10 per person, ages 10 and under are free. Sunday, October 10, is Military Appreciation Day and active and retired military families will receive half off their admission with proper ID.



Event-goers are in for an array of 1980’s-themed family fun, live music, costumes, décor and more.



The Suffolk Peanut Fest Main Stage will feature highly acclaimed, nationally touring tribute bands showcasing popular 1980’s genres. A second stage in the new “Open Air Peanut Lounge” will offer a variety of entertainment, ranging from local school music programs, champion clogging teams to regional musicians and bands.

A new Roller Rink will also debut at this year’s event for residents to show off their best 1980’s skating moves.

Suffolk Peanut Fest Main Stage Line-up

FRIDAY 3:00 p.m. Island Boy (Shrimp Feast entertainment) 9:00 p.m. Chase & Ovation: Celebrating the Music of Prince



SATURDAY 2:30 p.m. Gone Country (Knoxville Tennessee’s Premier 80’s Country Cover Band) 4:30 p.m. Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band 7:00 p.m. Mullett – The Premier Rockers for Hair Band Fanatics 9:00 p.m. Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John



SUNDAY 2:30 p.m. The Deloreans 5:00 p.m. Frontiers: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band

