NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10-time Tony® Award winning Broadway musical, ‘The Band’s Visit’ is coming to Hampton Roads this weekend.

In the show, a band of musicians arrive lost in a small town. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music playing in the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways.

You can see the hit Broadway show at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk from now until Sunday, November 3.

