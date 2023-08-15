VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all film fans, Movies in the Plaza is coming to Town Center beginning Sept. 2.

Movies in the Plaza is a series of free outdoor movie screenings each Saturday night at sunset in Town Center Fountain Plaza.

The family-friendly films will be presented on a large outdoor screen in the recessed area of the plaza. Organizers say seating is limited and will be first come first serve.

Event goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Below is a list of movies and show times:

September 2 at 7:30 p.m. Minions….The Rise of Gru

September 9 at 7:30 p.m. The Lion King

September 16 at 7:30 p.m. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

September 23 at 7:30 p.m. STRANGE WORLD

September 30 at 6:30 p.m. Up *Note time change

*Note time change October 7 at 6:30 p.m. Frozen *Note time change

October 14 at 6:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus *Note time change

October 21 at 6:30 p.m. The New Super Mario Bros. *Note time change

October 28 at 6:30 p.m. American Underdog *Note time change

Parking is free and so is the popcorn while it lasts.