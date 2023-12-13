NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney Charlene Morring and Morring Law Firm are set to host the 5th Annual Food Truck Giveaway for the workers of the Newport News Shipyard on Dec. 14.

This event is set to take place on Washington Avenue around 11 a.m. in front of 46th Street gate. The first 150 workers from each shift can receive a complimentary meal, a release states.

Last year’s event included a visit from Congressman Bobby Scott, and giveaways included gift cards, Something In the Water Tickets and two 55-inch televisions, the release states.

“The Newport News Shipyard workers play a vital role in our community, and it’s an honor to show our appreciation by providing them with a warm meal during the holiday season,” Morring said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to give back and bring a little joy to their lives.”