VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The dates for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time Tour show in Virginia Beach have been rescheduled to summer 2024.

According to Ticketmaster, The two sold-out shows at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater are now scheduled for June 6 and June 7 in 2024.

This comes after the country singer postponed six weeks of his tour after his doctor said that Wallen reinjure his vocal cords and that he has vocal fold trauma.

Aside from his concerts, Wallen also said that he would be unable to make festivals, the ACM Awards, and other events he was scheduled to attend.