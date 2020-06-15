More than $600,000 awarded to Hampton Roads nonprofits for cultural and educational causes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several nonprofits in Hampton Roads are about to receive a part of a $600,000 grant to help enrich cultural activity in the region.

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation recently approved more than $600,000 in grants for nonprofits during its latest round of Community Grant funding for 2020.

This grant cycle primarily focused on cultural vitality and educational success in the area.

The local nonprofits receiving funds are:

Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads, $30,000 over two years for the 5 Star Kids preschool program.

d'Art Center, $17,000 to support an expansion of its financial literacy and art program at Richard Bowling Elementary School in Norfolk.

RVA 757 Connects, $300,000 over three years to support regional competitiveness of Hampton Roads and the greater Richmond area through strategic collaboration.

Teens with a Purpose, $90,000 over three years to expand its arts and culture programming for youth.

The Literacy Lab, $30,000 to support the expansion of its literacy program in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Tidewater Community College Educational Foundation, $158,014 to support the Academy for Nonprofit Excellence for the 2020-21 academic year.

Virginia Air and Space Center, $40,000 over two years, to expand its STEM 360 Project to 4th and 5th grade students in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Virginia Stage Company, $5,000 to support an artist in residence for the 2020-21 year at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk.

