Monday is Read Across America Day

WAVY’s Kara Dixon reads to students on National Read Across America Day on March 2, 2020.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday is national Read Across America Day!

The event was started in 1997 by the National Education Association to promote children’s literacy. It’s held every year on the closest school day to March 2, the birthday of legendary children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

Several WAVY employees are donning “Cat in the Hat” hats to read to children in Hampton Roads.

I had a great time reading to students at Oceanair Elementary and Churchland Preschool Center! @WAVY_News #ReadAcrossAmerica pic.twitter.com/Qh2OTCdMhr — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) March 2, 2020

Reporter Kara Dixon visited students at Oceanair Elementary in Norfolk and Churchland Preschool Center in Portsmouth. Anchor Anita Blanton also visited Oceanair.

What’s your favorite children’s book?