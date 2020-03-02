Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Monday is Read Across America Day

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAVY’s Kara Dixon reads to students on National Read Across America Day on March 2, 2020.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday is national Read Across America Day!

The event was started in 1997 by the National Education Association to promote children’s literacy. It’s held every year on the closest school day to March 2, the birthday of legendary children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

Several WAVY employees are donning “Cat in the Hat” hats to read to children in Hampton Roads.

Reporter Kara Dixon visited students at Oceanair Elementary in Norfolk and Churchland Preschool Center in Portsmouth. Anchor Anita Blanton also visited Oceanair.

What’s your favorite children’s book?

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories